Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for 2022 cadet class

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for its next cadet class. The 16-week for new recruits and 10-week lateral academy for Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training-certified officers start in January.

Daily services performed by a Tennessee state trooper include assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, motorcycle traffic patrol, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, identity crimes investigations, special operations, K-9 handling, diving, aviation, executive protective services, bomb squad, and more.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a professional and proud law enforcement agency,” Col. Matt Perry said. “The THP has a long legacy of providing service, safety, and security for our state. If you have a heart for service and are interested in a professional career that offers endless opportunities, then a career as a trooper is meant for you. We want the best men and women to join our ranks.”

Men and women interested in a career as a Tennessee state trooper must apply online. Applications are being accepted through 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21-years-old at the time of application, a U.S. citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status via email and required to complete a survey.

The starting salary for a trooper cadet while in school is $3,216 per month, which increases to $3,619 per month, $43,428 annually, after graduation. There is also an annual 4.5% statutory step raise for the first 10 years. With regular pay increases, a trooper can earn $64,536 per year after 10-years-of-service under the current pay structure. For more detailed information about benefits, visit www.tn.gov/careers/employeebenefits.html.

For more information about applications, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources applicant services division at 615-741-4841 or email the recruitment division at THP.Recruitment@tn.gov.