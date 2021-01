KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are interested in a job in law enforcement, Tennessee Highway Patrol will soon be looking to fill a number of positions.

THP will have an open application window from January 6th thru February 2nd. Those who apply and are accepted will attend cadet training beginning this June.

To get a look at the application and qualifications, go to: https://www.tn.gov/careers/apply-here.html