KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the weekend, area small business owners and aspiring owners met at the Mill & Mine for the fourth annual Maker City Summit.

Those in attendance were treated to speakers as well as one-on-one meetings with professionals who could offer advice on growing an individual small business.

If you missed this year’s Summit, don’t worry, look for the fifth annual Maker City Summit to take place next September.