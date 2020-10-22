The Business Buzz: Alcoa City School district seeking substitute teachers

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa City School district is looking for substitute teachers.

This applies to all levels of learning. If you would like to see what’s available and/or learn how to apply, go to alcoaschools.net

