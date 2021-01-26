The Business Buzz: Area law enforcement agencies looking to hire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four area law enforcement agencies are looking to hire to their staffs in various departments.
Below is a list of agency as well as a link for additional information and how to apply (Pigeon Forge applications are due by Jan. 27 at midnight):
- Pigeon Forge PD: http://cityofpigeonforgetn.gov
- UTPD: Police-Officer-Position-Announcement-Qrt-1-2021.pdf (utk.edu)
- Morristown Police: www.mymorristown.com
- Crossville Police: https://www.indeedjobs.com/city-of-crossville/jobs/5cd007f199334b02ea10