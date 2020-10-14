The Business Buzz: Bass Pro Shops hiring for the holidays

Bass Pro Shops is gearing up for the holidays! The company is looking to hire 7,000 seasonal team members nationwide during its upcoming National Hiring Day event.
Locally, the Bass Pro Kodak location is looking to fill 35 positions.
For more on what’s available and details on the hiring event set for Oct. 15, go to basspro.com/careers.
