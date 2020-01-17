The Business Buzz: Census jobs coming to East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The country is getting ready for Census 2020 this spring and that includes our region.

The Oak Ridge Public Library will host several job fairs between January and March as the U.S. Census Bureau looks to fill Census taker positions in Anderson and Roane counties.

The job fairs will be held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Library: The dates are Jan. 21, Feb. 11, March 3 and March 10.

Topics covered will include compensation, scheduling, training, job expectations and requirements.

According to a release from the City of Oak Ridge, schedules will be flexible and pay will range from $22 to $26 per hour, depending on the location.

