The Business Buzz: Census workers needed for Anderson, Roane counties

The Business Buzz

If you are looking for temporary employment, another job fair is quickly approaching for the 2020 United States census.

This particular fair will fill roles needed in Anderson and Roane counties.

For more information, click here: 2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

