GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Gatlinburg has a number of positions that are now open. The positions include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings.

Some of the positions include Public Service, Police Dispatch, Assistant Golf Course Superintendent, Trolley Driver and more.

To look over all the positions as well as to download an application to apply, go to: https://www.gatlinburgtn.gov/i_want_to/apply_for_a_job.php