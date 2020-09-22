PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the final time this season, Dollywood will be holding a career/job fair.
The fair is set for Thursday, September 24th at Red’s Diner at Dollywood.
The event runs from 2-6 p.m. For more on the job fair or a look at all of the jobs available, go to: https://www.dollywood.com/Jobs
Latest Business Buzz Stories
- The Business Buzz: Dollywood holding final job fair of the season
- Weigel’s seeking to fill 400 customer service, leadership positions
- Tranzonic Companies hiring production staff, forklift operators
- The Business Buzz: Leisure Pools Group purchases facility, job opportunities available
- The Business Buzz: U-Haul looking to hire multiple positions