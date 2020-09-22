The Business Buzz: Dollywood holding final job fair of the season

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the final time this season, Dollywood will be holding a career/job fair.

The fair is set for Thursday, September 24th at Red’s Diner at Dollywood.

The event runs from 2-6 p.m. For more on the job fair or a look at all of the jobs available, go to: https://www.dollywood.com/Jobs

Latest Business Buzz Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter