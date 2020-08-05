The Business Buzz: Dollywood looking to fill multiple positions

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is putting the call out to fill positions as Security Officers, Custodians, Landscape Technicians and more.

If you are interested, there are several ways to obtain additional information and to apply. First, you can go to https://www.dollywood.com/Jobs.

Also, Dollywood has scheduled two job fairs for the month of August to be held at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa on August 13 and 27. Both career fairs will take place between 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

