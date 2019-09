KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee will soon be home to the state’s only Duluth Trading Company store.

The 15,000-square-foot facility is going up in the Kingston Corner area of West Knoxville. It is scheduled to be open for business before the busy holiday shopping season.

Later this month, Duluth is holding a job fair at the Home2Suites facility off North Peters Road.