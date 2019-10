KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – King University’s Knoxville campus will be welcoming McGhee Tyson Vice President of Public Relations Becky Huckaby to speak at this month’s Professional Development Speaker Series.

The topic is called, “Communication Strategies to Bring in Business.”

The event is Tuesday, Oct. 15th at King University, Knoxville Campus located at 10950 Spring Bluff Way in the Hardin Valley area.

For more information and how to register for the free event, click here