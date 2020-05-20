The Business Buzz: Help is on the way if you’re in the market for a new job

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you in the market for a new job? If so, help is on the way.

Mark it down: June 24, at the Grande Event Center in North Knoxville, JobNewsUSA.com will be hosting a job fair. Make sure to register for this event if you’re interested in attending.

Also, if you’re an employer who would like to take part, you can email Charnita Renfroe at crenfroe@jobsnewusa.com or call 615-361-8843.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter