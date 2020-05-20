KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you in the market for a new job? If so, help is on the way.
Mark it down: June 24, at the Grande Event Center in North Knoxville, JobNewsUSA.com will be hosting a job fair. Make sure to register for this event if you’re interested in attending.
Also, if you’re an employer who would like to take part, you can email Charnita Renfroe at crenfroe@jobsnewusa.com or call 615-361-8843.
LATEST STORIES:
- The Business Buzz: Help is on the way if you’re in the market for a new job
- Pigeon Forge dads adopt 17-year-old son over Zoom
- Safe Space of East Tennessee cancels fundraising gala due to COVID-19 concerns
- What to know about home births on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic
- SC COVID-19 patient meets TN plasma donor for first time