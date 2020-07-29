The Business Buzz: Hickory Construction, Inc. looking to hire multiple positions

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Hickory Construction, Inc. out of Alcoa is looking to fill a handful of positions.
Construction Carpenter, Estimator, and Foreman are just some of the positions listed on the company website.
For a look at the full list of positions, go to: https://hickoryconstruction.applicantpro.com/jobs/
