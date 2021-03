BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are in search of a job, or looking to make a career change, the Blount Chamber may have what you need.

The Chamber has scheduled an in-person job fair for Tuesday, April 27 at Foothills Mall in Maryville. The time: 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is free and to keep up with which businesses will be in attendance, go to https://www.blountchamber.com/community/festivals-events/job-fair/