The Business Buzz: Innov865 Week kicks off Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, Innov865 Week officially kicks off in the city of Knoxville.

The entire week serves as an entrepreneur festival with all eyes set on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

That’s when six of the area’s top business innovators will be making their pitches to a panel of judges with the hopes of bringing home thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Money, that could help jump-start their young business and propel it to the next level.

