KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You may not know it, but Knoxville is becoming a focal point for entrepreneurs to jump start their businesses.

One way they can do that, is by being selected to compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes at INNOV865 Week which includes Start Up Day 2019.

The event, put on by the INNOV865 Alliance, takes place the week of Sept. 23 – 27.

For a look at this years nominees, and their Elevator Pitch Session with WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Bo Williams, click here for more info.