The Business Buzz: Job fair coming to Knoxville next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Job fairs are making a comeback in Knoxville, of course with safety top of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JobsNewsUSA.com is putting on the upcoming job fair on Wednesday, June 24.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grande Event Center, which is adjacent to the the Knoxville Expo Center.

Several employers will be present at the event; parking and admission are free.

If you’re heading to the job fair, don’t forget your mask and remember to follow social distancing guidelines.

