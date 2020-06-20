The Business Buzz: Job fair coming to Knoxville next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Job fairs are making a comeback in Knoxville, of course with safety top of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
JobsNewsUSA.com is putting on the upcoming job fair on Wednesday, June 24.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grande Event Center, which is adjacent to the the Knoxville Expo Center.
Several employers will be present at the event; parking and admission are free.
If you’re heading to the job fair, don’t forget your mask and remember to follow social distancing guidelines.
