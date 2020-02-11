The Business Buzz: Job News USA hosting job fair at Grand Event Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for work, a city-wide job fair is being held tomorrow, Feb. 12, with hundreds of positions available.

Job News USA is hosting the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Event Center, 5441 Clinton Highway. Parking and admission is free

Exhibitors include ABM Industries, American Job Center, Comcast, CPI Security Systems, DENSO Manufacturing, Express Employment Professionals, GemCare, Heavy Equipment College of America, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Heritage Life, Long John Silvers, Pigeon Forge Health Care & Rehab, Randstad, RAM Partners, Sitel Group, Sysco of Knoxville, the Tennessee Army National Guard, Tranzonic Companies, US Cellular, YOI Roane Academy, and more.

For more information: https://www.jobnewsusa.com/job_fairs.

