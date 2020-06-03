The Business Buzz: JTV is hiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More jobs are becoming available in our area. Jewelry Television, here in Knoxville, is adding new members to its team.

The vice president of customer care, saying they are looking for friendly members to work from home in their customer service department.

JTV has listed a number of additional positions on its job site, including web designer, software engineers and more.

