KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County government is looking to fill a number of positions, from COVID-19 response, to heavy equipment mechanic, to interpreter and more.
On Wednesday, there were a little more than 25 positions posted, both full and part-time as well as temporary jobs needing to be filled.
You can go to KnoxCounty.org to read more and apply.
Latest Business Buzz
- The Business Buzz: Knox County hiring more than 25 positions
- Fresenius Medical Care opens its largest distribution center in Knoxville
- Lululemon opening shop at West Town Mall on Black Friday
- Jackson Hewitt holding its second national hiring event
- Trucking company expansion to bring 50 jobs to Knoxville