The Business Buzz: Knox County hiring more than 25 positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County government is looking to fill a number of positions, from COVID-19 response, to heavy equipment mechanic, to interpreter and more.

On Wednesday, there were a little more than 25 positions posted, both full and part-time as well as temporary jobs needing to be filled.

You can go to KnoxCounty.org to read more and apply.

