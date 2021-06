KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Attorneys representing the U.S. filed a motion in U.S. district court in Greeneville to dismiss the case seeking damages resulting from Chimney Tops 2 wildfire in November 2016.

The Chimney Tops 2 Fire burned 11,410 acres in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016. The National Park Service said the fire merged with other fires to become the Sevier County wildfires, which caused 14 deaths and billions of dollars in damage in the Gatlinburg area.