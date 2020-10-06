The Business Buzz: Knoxville Police Department stepping up recruitment efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In October, the Knoxville Police Department is stepping up its recruiting efforts.
Whether you want to become an officer, or pursue a civilian opportunity, the department is hiring.
According to KPD’s website, the department is deeply rooted in service, prizes diversity, and believes the best training makes the best officers.
There are a number of positions available, you can go to their website to learn more about each positions, reach out if you have questions and more.
