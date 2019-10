KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking to remodel your home or just a room there is some good news. A local business that has been serving the area for four decades is expanding.

Knox Rail Salvage, established in 1979, held it’s grand opening this past week for its latest addition. The more than 40,000-square-foot facility is located off Greenway Drive in Northeast Knoxville.

Knox Rail Salvage specializes in everything from cabinets, to floors, to the bath.