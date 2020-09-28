The Business Buzz: Koide Tennessee, Inc. looking to hire in Blount County

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of companies in East Tennessee are looking to fill positions right now!
One of those is Koide Tennessee, Inc. in Blount County. The company posted a handful of positions for Press & Machine Operators as well as Installation & Maintenance.
For more information, got to: https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Koide-Tennessee,-Inc.-1 or https://www.blountchamber.com/resources/job-board .
