The Business Buzz: Leisure Pools Group purchases facility, job opportunities available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Good news for fiberglass swimming pools manufacturer The Leisure Pools Group.
The manufacturer has announced the purchase of a new 225,000-square-foot facility in Marion, South Carolina.
To learn more about Leisure Pools as well check out any job opportunities go to https://leisurepoolsusa.com/join-our-team/.
