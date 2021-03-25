The Business Buzz: Mapco holding job fair in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Convenience store chain Mapco has announced it will be opening its first store in Sevierville this April. To get ready, it is holding a job fair at the Clarion Inn Willow River, 1990 Winfield Dunn Parkway, through Friday, March 26.

The job fair will resume Monday, March 28, and wrap up on Wednesday, March 31. The times each day are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mapco is looking to fill manager position as well as full- and part-time positions.

To learn more about MAPCO or to apply if you can’t make it to the job fair, go to www.mapcorewards.com/careers and /www.mapcorewards.com/.