The Business Buzz: Market Square coffee shop hiring baristas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular coffee and sweets shop is looking to add to their team.

Coffee & Chocolate is located on Union Street just off of Market Square. Open since 2005, the shop serves a full lineup of coffee and handmade chocolate.

The shop posted on its social media accounts Thursday that owners are looking for baristas. No previous experience is required but it is preferred.

You must have some retail or customer service experience to be considered. You can apply in person or through Coffee and Chocolate’s social media pages.

LATEST STORIES