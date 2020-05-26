The Business Buzz: More job fairs coming later this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we enter Phase 2 of reopening, WATE is getting more word of upcoming job fairs for the Knoxville area.

Recently we told you about the JobNewsUSA.com event coming June 24th.

We are now learning of two future fairs coming to Knoxville in August and November. Both are put on by National Career Fairs.

To find information on all the job fairs coming to the state of Tennessee, visit the National Career Fairs website for event details.

