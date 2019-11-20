The Business Buzz: National Education Support Professionals Day

Live Now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday, Nov. 20, is National Education Support Professionals Day! This is the day we recognize the front office personnel, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and maintenance workers that keep schools running smoothly.

If you are interested in working for the school system where you live you can find a number of positions available on that system’s webpage.

We have included a link to the Knox County Schools page for you here: www.knoxschools.org. Click where it says “Careers.” 

