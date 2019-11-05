The Business Buzz: National Job Action Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new job? Maybe you are looking to move up or change rolls at a business where you currently work. If any of these scenarios apply to you then today is your day!

Since 2008, the first Monday of November has been known as National Job Action Day.

Basically, this is the day where you are encouraged to obtain the tools and resources to help you in your career search.

Fore more on resume assistance, cover letter help, salary calculator and more, click here