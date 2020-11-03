The Business Buzz: O.H. Ingram River Aged Whiskey coming to East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new business is coming to the area.
Nashville-based O.H. Ingram River Aged Whiskey has announced it is moving to East Tennessee and that includes Knoxville.
Besides Knoxville, the company is also landing in Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities. According to their website, the first of the Ingram River Aged Series hit shelves in early October; with a Straight Rye to be available in November.
