There are 13 community colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents system, and just like the states four-year universities, there are plenty of jobs to be had.
Currently, there are openings for faculty positions as well as staff vacancies.
The best part, the TBR Institutions have linked all the job openings into a single website.
If you’d like to check it out for yourself, click here: https://www.tbr.edu/hr/institution-jobs
LATEST STORIES:
- Court ruling deems Obamacare mandate unconstitutional
- Remembering the ‘Voice of the Rockwood Tigers’ Maurice Grief
- USMCA international trade deal could be passed soon
- The Business Buzz: Plenty of staff, faculty jobs available at Tennessee community colleges
- PG&E CEO testifies at wildfire prevention hearing in D.C.