The Business Buzz: Program helps transition from military to business owner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — National Veterans Small Business Week is Nov. 4-8.

If you are a veteran looking to make the transition from the military to owning a business, there is help for you to make the move and be successful. “Boots to Business” is put on by the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as a number of resource partners.

To learn more about Boots to Business visit their website: sbavets.force.com.

To learn more about National Veterans Small Business week visit the U.S. SBA’s website: www.sba.gov/national-veterans-small-business-week.