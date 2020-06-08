The Business Buzz: Pure Barre Farragut studio coming soon

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Another facility to help lose those quarantine pounds is opening in the area: Pure Barre is set to launch a Farragut location.

An Instagram post on Monday said the new location will hold a “soft opening” this weekend. The new Pure Barre studio will be located on Campbell Station Road.

If you’re wondering what Pure Barre is, it’s a group class for full-body, low-impact workouts similar to classic dance techniques.

More information on how to get started can be found on the Pure Barre’s website.

