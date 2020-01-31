The Business Buzz: Retreat Spa opens in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Retreat Spa has opened its second location.
The facility opened recently its doors in Fountain City. Another location is in Bearden.
The Retreat Spa offers massages, facials, waxing and several skincare treatments.
LATEST POSTS:
- Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame
- Can Mitch Trubisky lead Chicago Bears to success?
- Reid’s air attack vs. Shanahan’s ground game: Ron Rivera breaks down Super Bowl coaching matchup
- Meet Puppy Bowl XVI’s five sweet special needs pups
- US coal mining deaths drop below 30 in 2019