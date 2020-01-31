The Business Buzz: Retreat Spa opens in Fountain City

Live Now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Retreat Spa has opened its second location.

The facility opened recently its doors in Fountain City. Another location is in Bearden.

The Retreat Spa offers massages, facials, waxing and several skincare treatments.

