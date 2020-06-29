The Business Buzz: Rocky Top Restoration hiring multiple positions

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rocky Top Restoration is advertising for multiple positions.

Some of those positions include: Lead trim carpenter, water mitigation technicians and drywall finishers.

Benefits are available and salary is based on experience. A background check will be required as part of the application process.

More information on Rocky Top Restoration careers can be found on their website.

