The Business Buzz: Royal Metal Powders is hiring

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville company Royal Metal Powders, Inc. has a full-time position available for Manufacturing Operator.

The positions cover a number of duties including forklift and foundry operation. To learn more about the company go to https://www.royalmetalpowders.com/.

For a look at the specific job and how to apply, you can find the information here.

LATEST BUSINESS BUZZ: