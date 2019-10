KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you looking for a job that allows you to give back to your community, and allows you to keep watch over you and your neighbor’s safety?

Then you may want to apply for a job with Rural Metro.

Now through Nov. 15, Rural Metro is accepting applications for firefighter recruits. Once accepted you will then take part in the programs paid academy beginning in January. For more information and a link to the application, go to: http://rmfdjobs.com/.