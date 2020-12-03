The Business Buzz: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is hiring

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the position of corrections officer.
According to a release by SCSO, a newly hired Sevier County corrections officer’s starting pay is just over $14 an hour and after one year, there is opportunity to see that figure rise to a minimum of $15.45. Benefits, paid vacation, sick leave and more are included.
To look over requirements and how to apply, visit SevierCountySheriff.com/Employment
