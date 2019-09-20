The Business Buzz: Sky City Initiative connecting local entrepreneurs

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In an attempt to keep Blount County entrepreneurs from leaving the county for Knoxville, Chattanooga or Nashville – the Sky City Initiative unofficially opened its doors Wednesday night.

The facility is designed to provide the small business owners in Blount County a place to build and grow their businesses, as well as to connect entrepreneurs to each other.

“We have tech in mind because so many new startups are technology related” says Lane Shuler with LeConte Realty, “But we don’t want people to think that’s what it’s all about. We’re talking realtors, insurance people, marketing companies. You name it, there is a place for them here.”

The facility is located at 429 South Washington Street in Maryville. The official opening is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1.