The Business Buzz: Small Business Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This Saturday, Nov. 30, is small business Saturday. The event was created 10 years ago to remind holiday shoppers to not forget local merchants and restaurants.

For every dollar you spend at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community, according to American Express. Over the past nine years shoppers have spent more than $100 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

The crossroads downtown partnership in Morristown has produced 250 coupon books with coupons good at local merchants across the city. Fifty of the coupon books will have $5 to use at any participating merchant.

The coupon books can be picked up on West Main near where the pedestrian walkway leads from the parking area. The coupon books are goo through the city’s downtown Christmas event on Dec. 13.