The Business Buzz: TDOC offers $5K bonus for new officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is hiring correctional officers along with additional incentives being offered.

The state says effective this week, all newly hired correctional officer applicants will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus, payable over an 18-month period; while a $4,000 retention bonus will be offered to current correctional officers.

In addition to hiring bonuses, TDOC employees who also recruit new correctional officers will be eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

Currently, there are 858 correctional officer vacancies in TDOC facilities statewide. Applicants can apply here.