The Business Buzz: TDOT is hiring in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is currently looking for responsible individuals to join its workforce. TDOT’s Knoxville facility is accepting applications for regional garage mechanics.

Some of the qualifications include 1-year of mechanic experience as well as obtaining a high school diploma or equivalent. To read more about this job and others with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, go to: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/human-resources-home/tdot-careers.html