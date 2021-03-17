The Business Buzz: The Tranzonic Companies looking to hire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tranzonic Companies is looking to add 20 employees.

The manufacturing company has had high demand for hygiene products like disinfectant wipes amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last week, The Tranzonic Companies said in a press release that it has invested more than $2 million to manufacture disinfecting wipes for its commercial and industrial customers at its West Knoxville facility. It previously distributed wipes made by other companies and anticipates that heightened demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue because of changing customer needs and habits. The company was hiring 20 new employees to help meet demand for all its products.

