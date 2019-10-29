The Business Buzz: UPS holding hiring event ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking for a job to bring in extra bucks over the holidays? Maybe you’re looking for something more permanent.

UPS is holding a hiring event with job offers expected to be made on the spot.

Nov. 1 is the day to “walk in, get a job – yep it’s that easy,” according to the UPS website.

Some of the positions available in the Knoxville area are package handlers, driver helpers, package delivery drivers, tractor trailer drivers and more!

