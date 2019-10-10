The Business Buzz: UT offering new business course

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s a saying, “To make money you have to spend money.” The same can be said for luring new business to a specific area.

According to a program offered through the University of Tennessee: “On average, 80% of new jobs and capital investment in a community are generated by its existing businesses.”

That’s why the university is offering a one and a half day course titled the “Tennessee Business Retention and Expansion Course.”

It is being offered this November, and for more information on the course, costs, and how to register, click here

