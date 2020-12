KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. is looking to add to its local staff.

The company is looking to hire account representatives to manage portfolio accounts.

For more details on the positions, qualifications, benefits and how to apply visit claytonhomes.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=1462&site=2 or you can visit the Blount Chamber jobs page at www.blountchamber.com/resources/job-board.