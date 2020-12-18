The Business Buzz: Virtual hiring event happening Friday

(WATE) — Are you looking for a job in East Tennessee?
If so, there is a virtual job fair scheduled for Friday, December 18th.
Some of the businesses scheduled to take part are Amazon, DENSO, The University of Tennessee, Sitel and more!
For more information including how to register, go to: https://www.facebook.com/MayorsOfficeCampbellCountyTN/posts/1866670133481642
